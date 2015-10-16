Jack The Radio Explores The 'Badlands'

Jack the Radio’s new album Badlands stretches outside the Raleigh band’s Americana comfort zone. The album's musical recipe is one half blues-rock and the other half experimental synthesizers.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the band about it’s new “cosmic country” album and marketing music in the modern age. Jack the Radio is: George Hage on acoustic guitar and vocals, A.C. Hill on acoustic guitar and vocals, Chris Sayles on hand percussion and vocals, and Danny Johnson on dobro and vocals.

Jack the Radio plays at the Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh on Friday, October 16 at 9 p.m. and Mystery Brewing Company's Public House in Hillsborough on Saturday, October 17 at 8:30 p.m.