The State of Things

Preserving Your Home Movie Memories

Home Movie Day uses amateur filmmaking to take a peek into our past culture and history.
Louis Cherry
Louis Cherry
You might have spent years trying to forget the embarrassing family vacations and birthday parties from your old home movies. Those celluloid memories may not have seemed important at the time, but home movies can give viewers glimpses into the lives and culture of everyday people through the decades.

Home Movie Day is a worldwide celebration of amateur filmmaking and returns to the State Archives in Raleigh at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. The event encourages people to bring in their home movies, digitize the films and watch them with an audience.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Skip Elsheimer, founder of A.V. Geeks, and Devin Orgeron, North Carolina State University film studies professor about Home Movie Day and the evolution of self-documentation.

The State of Things
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio