Preserving Your Home Movie Memories

You might have spent years trying to forget the embarrassing family vacations and birthday parties from your old home movies. Those celluloid memories may not have seemed important at the time, but home movies can give viewers glimpses into the lives and culture of everyday people through the decades.

Home Movie Day is a worldwide celebration of amateur filmmaking and returns to the State Archives in Raleigh at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. The event encourages people to bring in their home movies, digitize the films and watch them with an audience.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Skip Elsheimer, founder of A.V. Geeks, and Devin Orgeron, North Carolina State University film studies professor about Home Movie Day and the evolution of self-documentation.