My Kitchen Year: Ruth Reichl

When Gourmet magazine, shut down six years ago this month, editor-in-chief Ruth Reichl was devastated.

The former Los Angeles Times food editor and New York Times restaurant critic did not know what to do next. Lost and uncertain about her future, Reichl returned to the one simple passion that always brought her joy: cooking.

She documented her experiences and the recipes in a new book, My Kitchen Year: 136 Recipes That Saved My Life (Random House/2015).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Ruth Reichl about her life and career. She speaks Thursday at 1 p.m. at The Fearrington Barn as part of the Cooks & Books luncheon series.