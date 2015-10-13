Classroom lectures are only a part of the education of students in the healthcare field.

“The Art of Seeing” program through the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and the Weatherspoon Art Museum gets students out of the classroom by combining contemporary art and science.

The program trains nursing students and other healthcare students on how to better serve their patients by requiring students to view and interpret artwork as a new way of comprehending real-life scenarios.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Weatherspoon curator of education Ann Grimaldi, University of North Carolina at Greensboro doctoral candidate in nutrition Lauren Sastre, and UNCGkinesiology professor Anne Brady about the relationship between scientific interpretation and contemporary art.

