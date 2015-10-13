Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Art Of Seeing

Ian Dawson's '1365' is made from plastic. The museum purchased it in 2004, and UNC-Greensboro students use this in 'Art of Seeing' workshops to merge art and science.
Students sitting at '1365' and taking notes
Alison Saar's sculpture 'Compton Nocturne' is made from wood, tin, bottles, paint and tar.
Willem De Kooning's oil painting 'Woman' on canvas
Healthcare students use art as a way to interpet real-life scenarios.
Sketches from one of the 'Art of Seeing' workshops
Ann Grimaldi (standing) leads one of the 'Art of Seeing' workshops.
Classroom lectures are only a part of the education of students in the healthcare field. 

The Art of Seeing” program through the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and the Weatherspoon Art Museum gets students out of the classroom by combining contemporary art and science.

The program trains nursing students and other healthcare students on how to better serve their patients by requiring students to view and interpret artwork as a new way of comprehending real-life scenarios.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Weatherspoon curator of education Ann Grimaldi, University of North Carolina at Greensboro doctoral candidate in nutrition Lauren Sastre, and UNCGkinesiology professor Anne Brady about the relationship between scientific interpretation and contemporary art.

The music in this program was written and performed by Magpie Thief, a modern acoustic folk duo from Greensboro featuring Matty Sheets and Emily Stewart. They will play at Rhino Market & Deli in Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 17 and at Gia in Greensboro on Saturday, Oct. 24. 

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
