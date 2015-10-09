Heartwood Returns After 40 Years

Back in the early 1970s, the country rock band Heartwood was on a roll. The group started in a small town outside Greenville, North Carolina and climbed the ladder from jam sessions and club concerts to a national record label.

They toured the country with bands like The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Bachman-Turner Overdrive. But road weariness caused the band to break up. Now, 40 years later, they are back together for a three-night reunion.

Host Frank Stasio talks with members of Heartwood about their glory days and their reunion. The band is: Bill Butler on dobro and vocals, Tim Hildebrandt on acoustic guitar and vocals, Byron Paul on acoustic guitar and vocals, Joe McGlohon on lap steel guitar, Carter Minor on harmonica and vocals, and Robert Hudson on conga and vocals.

Heartwood plays Friday, October 9 through Sunday, October 11 at the Cat's Cradle Back Room. All three shows are sold out.