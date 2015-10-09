Bringing The World Home To You

SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Heartwood Returns After 40 Years

Heartwood is a Greenville country rock band playing three sold out shows at Cat's Cradle in Carrboro as a reunion series 40 years after they disbanded.
Nick Reitz
/
Heartwood is a Greenville country rock band playing three sold out shows at Cat's Cradle in Carrboro as a reunion series 40 years after they disbanded.

Back in the early 1970s, the country rock band Heartwood was on a roll. The group started in a small town outside Greenville, North Carolina and climbed the ladder from jam sessions and club concerts to a national record label.

They toured the country with bands like The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Bachman-Turner Overdrive. But road weariness caused the band to break up.  Now, 40 years later, they are back together for a three-night reunion.

Host Frank Stasio talks with members of Heartwood about their glory days and their reunion. The band is: Bill Butler on dobro and vocals, Tim Hildebrandt on acoustic guitar and vocals, Byron Paul on acoustic guitar and vocals, Joe McGlohon on lap steel guitar, Carter Minor on harmonica and vocals, and Robert Hudson on conga and vocals.

Heartwood plays Friday, October 9 through Sunday, October 11 at the Cat's Cradle Back Room. All three shows are sold out.

The State of Things
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio