Movies On The Radio: 'The Graduate'

When Dustin Hoffman auditioned for the role of Benjamin Braddock in “The Graduate,” he did not imagine he would become a Hollywood star.

The theater actor was certain he bombed the screen test, so imagine his surprise when he landed the role that would catapult his career to unprecedented stardom. “The Graduate” became an instant classic.

Movies on the Radio experts Laura Boyes and Marsha Gordon reflect on the blockbuster hit more than four decades after its release.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Boyes and Gordon as well as audience members at a screening of “The Graduate” at The Hunt Library at North Carolina State University.