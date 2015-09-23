On May 27, 1977, an uprising within Angola’s ruling Marxist-Leninist party, MPLA, turned into a national massacre. Hundreds and possibly thousands of Angolans were murdered.

Lara Pawson, a former BBC correspondent in Angola, learned about the massacre and was determined to uncover the truth. She discovered how the trauma from 1977 still affects Angolans today. A nationwide chilling effect furthers the government’s goal of hiding this event.

Pawson wrote “In the Name of the People: Angola’s Forgotten Massacre” (I.B. Tauris/2014) to spark a conversation in Angola about the true events of the day.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Pawson about the forgotten Angolan massacre.

Pawson speaks at Duke University on October 16.