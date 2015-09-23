Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Forgotten Angolan Massacre

A shot of Luanda, the capital of Angola
David Stanley
/
Flickr Creative Commons
A shot of Luanda, the capital of Angola

On May 27, 1977, an uprising within Angola’s ruling Marxist-Leninist party, MPLA, turned into a national massacre. Hundreds and possibly thousands of Angolans were murdered.

Lara Pawson, a former BBC correspondent in Angola, learned about the massacre and was determined to uncover the truth. She discovered how the trauma from 1977 still affects Angolans today. A nationwide chilling effect furthers the government’s goal of hiding this event.

Pawson wrote “In the Name of the People: Angola’s Forgotten Massacre” (I.B. Tauris/2014) to spark a conversation in Angola about the true events of the day.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Pawson about the forgotten Angolan massacre.

Pawson speaks at Duke University on October 16. 

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio