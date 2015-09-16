Largest NC Brewery To Close Its Doors

Big beer companies are starting to feel the pressure of a rising thirst for craft beer. There are more than 130 breweries and brewpubs in North Carolina, but MillerCoors announced it is closing the plant in Eden, North Carolina in September of next year.

The brewery is the state's biggest and produced 7.1 million barrels last year. It is one of Rockingham County's largest employers and the closure means the elimination of 520 jobs.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Triad Business Journal reporter Owen Covington about the impact of the brewery's closure on the local community and the future of the beer industry.