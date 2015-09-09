Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Pho-Nomenal NC Food Truck Takes On Food Network Challenge

1 of 2
Pho Nomenal Dumpling Truck with (L-R) Becca Plumlee, Sophia Woo and Sunny Lin
Jeremiah Alley
2 of 2
Jeremiah Alley

When Sophia Woo worked as an accountant, she spent many of her free nights and weekends making food. Her friends loved her culinary treats, especially the dumplings. She left her day job and joined a high school friend in building a food truck.

Their success caught the attention of Food Network producers and now they are competing in the sixth season of “The Great Food Truck Race,” a competition between seven trucks across Route 66.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with owners Sunny Lin and Sophia Woo about the truck, the competition and the community built through food.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsFood TrucksFood NetworkThe Great Food Truck RaceSophia WooPho Nomenal Dumpling TruckSunny Lin
Stay Connected
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Phoebe Judge
Phoebe Judge is an award-winning journalist whose work has been featured on a numerous national radio programs. She regularly conducts interviews and anchors WUNC's broadcast of Here & Now. Previously, Phoebe served as producer, reporter and guest host for the nationally distributed public radio program The Story. Earlier in her career, Phoebe reported from the gulf coast of Mississippi. She covered the BP oil spill and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio. Phoebe's work has won multiple Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards. Phoebe was born and raised in Chicago and is graduate of Bennington College and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.
See stories by Phoebe Judge