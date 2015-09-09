Pho-Nomenal NC Food Truck Takes On Food Network Challenge

When Sophia Woo worked as an accountant, she spent many of her free nights and weekends making food. Her friends loved her culinary treats, especially the dumplings. She left her day job and joined a high school friend in building a food truck.

Their success caught the attention of Food Network producers and now they are competing in the sixth season of “The Great Food Truck Race,” a competition between seven trucks across Route 66.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with owners Sunny Lin and Sophia Woo about the truck, the competition and the community built through food.