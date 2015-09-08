One Word: 'Plastics' - Movies On The Radio & 'The Graduate' At NC State

This month's Movies on the Radio is a live event at the Hunt Library at North Carolina State University. The State of Things host Frank Stasio will join Marsha Gordon of NC State University's Film Studies department and Laura Boyes from the North Carolina Museum of Art for a free screening and discussion of The Graduate, the 1967 comedy classic that catapulted Dustin Hoffman to superstar status.

Here is the famous and oft-quoted "plastics" scene from the film:

The high-grossing film became one of the biggest, most talked-about movies of the 1960s. The soundtrack provided by Simon & Garfunkel produced hits on both Top 40 radio and the newly emerging underground FM radio of the 1960s.

September 28, 2015

6:30pm - 9:00pm

