Stanford Professor Explores Past, Present, Future in 'Fortune Smiles'

When Adam Johnson worked in construction, he heard all sorts of stories from his co-workers, some of whom were Vietnam veterans and others who were ex-cons. Johnson’s had his share of tales too, from visiting North Korea to a dangerous swim in an Arizona sewage pipe.

Adam’s life experiences converge in his writing, and he’s won many awards for his work, including the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. His latest book is “Fortune Smiles” (Random House/2015), a collection of six short stories with plots involving North Korea, hurricane survivors and presidential holograms.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Stanford professor of creative writing Adam Johnson about his writing and life. Johnson reads at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh tonight at 7 p.m and at Malaprop’s Bookstore in Asheville tomorrow at 7 p.m.