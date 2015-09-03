Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Stanford Professor Explores Past, Present, Future in 'Fortune Smiles'

Adam Johnson is a professor of creative writing at Stanford and author of 'Fortune Smiles.'
Samson Yee
Cover of Adam Johnson's 'Fortune Smiles'

When Adam Johnson worked in construction, he heard all sorts of stories from his co-workers, some of whom were Vietnam veterans and others who were ex-cons. Johnson’s had his share of tales too, from visiting North Korea to a dangerous swim in an Arizona sewage pipe.

Adam’s life experiences converge in his writing, and he’s won many awards for his work, including the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. His latest book is “Fortune Smiles” (Random House/2015), a collection of six short stories with plots involving North Korea, hurricane survivors and presidential holograms.

  Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Stanford professor of creative writing Adam Johnson about his writing and life. Johnson reads at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh tonight at 7 p.m and at Malaprop’s Bookstore in Asheville tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Phoebe Judge
Phoebe Judge is an award-winning journalist whose work has been featured on a numerous national radio programs. She regularly conducts interviews and anchors WUNC's broadcast of Here & Now. Previously, Phoebe served as producer, reporter and guest host for the nationally distributed public radio program The Story. Earlier in her career, Phoebe reported from the gulf coast of Mississippi. She covered the BP oil spill and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio. Phoebe's work has won multiple Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards. Phoebe was born and raised in Chicago and is graduate of Bennington College and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.
See stories by Phoebe Judge