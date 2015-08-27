Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Vietnam Refugee Looks Back On Life In 'Uncle Ho to Uncle Sam'

1 of 3
Trieu Tran in 'Uncle Ho to Uncle Sam,' performed Sept. 17-Oct 6, 2013 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles.
Craig Schwartz
2 of 3
Trieu Tran in 'Uncle Ho to Uncle Sam,' performed Sept. 17-Oct 6, 2013 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles.
Craig Schwartz
3 of 3
'Uncle Ho to Uncle Sam' is a one-man play by Trieu Tran and co-written by Robert Egan that tells the life story of Tran.

Trieu Tran has overcome immense challenges in his life as a refugee from the Vietnam War. His journey to America was sustained on the hope and promise of freedom. But when he arrived, his life was not nearly as glamorous.

Meanwhile, Tran struggled to understand his identity as a refugee in America. He took up acting, eventually landing roles in movies like “Tropic Thunder” and the award-winning TV series “The Newsroom.”

Tran recently developed a one-man play called “Uncle Ho to Uncle Sam,” in which he reflects on his life and the complicated relationships with his parents. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Trieu Tran, co-writer and actor, and Robert Egan, co-writer and director, of “Uncle Ho to Uncle Sam.”

The production, from PlayMakers Repertory Company, runs through Sunday at the Elizabeth Price Kenan Theater on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsTrieu TranUncle Ho to Uncle SamOne-Man PlayPlayRobert EganVietnam WarRefugees
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio