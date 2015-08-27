Vietnam Refugee Looks Back On Life In 'Uncle Ho to Uncle Sam'

Trieu Tran has overcome immense challenges in his life as a refugee from the Vietnam War. His journey to America was sustained on the hope and promise of freedom. But when he arrived, his life was not nearly as glamorous.

Meanwhile, Tran struggled to understand his identity as a refugee in America. He took up acting, eventually landing roles in movies like “Tropic Thunder” and the award-winning TV series “The Newsroom.”

Tran recently developed a one-man play called “Uncle Ho to Uncle Sam,” in which he reflects on his life and the complicated relationships with his parents.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Trieu Tran, co-writer and actor, and Robert Egan, co-writer and director, of “Uncle Ho to Uncle Sam.”

The production, from PlayMakers Repertory Company, runs through Sunday at the Elizabeth Price Kenan Theater on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.