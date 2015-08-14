Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Josh Moore's Parted Ways

Josh Moore
Josh Moore's musical career began in a Christian rock band in Kernersville when he was just 16. After five years, he jumped to a New York alt-punk band called Classic Case, and that led him back to Carrboro, North Carolina. 

Josh has been there for the last decade, composing music and playing in the local scene. But Josh’s friends noticed an increase in his drinking was affecting his music and relationships.

Josh went to detox and quit drinking. He returned to writing music. The experience of getting sober informed some of the songs on his new album, Parted Ways

Host Frank Stasio talks to Josh Moore, who plays guitar and sings, about his life and music. Jeff Crawford accompanies on bass. 

Moore performs on August 28 at the Pinhook in Durham at 10 p.m.  

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
