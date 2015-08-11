Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Bull City Dignity Project

The Bull City Dignity Project
Kari Barclay
/

During the summer of 2015, a group of Durham high school students have been working on a documentary theatre production based on the true life stories of Durhamites.

    

They met with folks from all walks of life and recorded their stories. They then reinterpreted the narratives for the stage as part of The Bull City Dignity Project.

Host Frank Stasio talks with organizers of The Bull City Dignity Project Lara Haft and Kari Barclay about the creation of this project. He also speaks with two student participants, Dominique Cassamajor and Leoncia Gillespie. 

The Bull City Dignity Project is at Hayti Heritage Center August 13 and 14 and at Durham's Pinhook on August 15.  

