Comedian Bill Maher has been setting the standard for political talk shows for more than two decades.

It all started in 1993 with his first talk show “Politically Incorrect.” As the host, Maher specialized in biting political humor. His latest Emmy-nominated program is “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

He wrote four bestselling books, starred in one of the highest grossing documentaries of all time, and still tours regularly on the stand-up circuit.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Maher who performs at the Durham Performing Arts Center on Sunday August 9 at 8 p.m.