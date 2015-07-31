Folk Musician Malcolm Holcombe
Malcolm Holcombe was born and raised in the mountains of western North Carolina. His rugged voice and insistent guitar are the marks of a true folk musician who runs on clear passion.
He embarks on a North American tour next month, but first he performs in Hickory on Saturday, August 1 at 8 p.m. at the Acoustic Stage.
Host Frank Stasio talks to Holcombe about his life and music.
Set List:
"Pitiful Blues" (starts at 3:59)
"Doncha Miss That Water" (9:21)
"I Never Heard You Knockin" (14:28)