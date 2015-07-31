Bringing The World Home To You

Folk Musician Malcolm Holcombe

Image of Malcolm Holcombe playing guitar
John Gellman
/
Malcolm Holcombe is a folk musician born and raised in western North Carolina.

Malcolm Holcombe was born and raised in the mountains of western North Carolina. His rugged voice and insistent guitar are the marks of a true folk musician who runs on clear passion.

He embarks on a North American tour next month, but first he performs in Hickory on Saturday, August 1 at 8 p.m. at the Acoustic Stage.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Holcombe about his life and music.

Set List:

"Pitiful Blues" (starts at 3:59)

"Doncha Miss That Water" (9:21)

"I Never Heard You Knockin" (14:28)

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
