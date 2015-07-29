Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Preserving The Musical Traditions Of The South

1 of 2
Pat 'Mother Blues' Cohen
Music Maker Tintype, Tim Duffy and Aaron Greenhood
2 of 2
'Big' Ron Hunter
Music Maker Tintype, Tim Duffy and Aaron Greenhood

The Music Maker Relief Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping true pioneers and forgotten heroes of the blues gain recognition as well as meet their day-to-day needs.

The foundation teamed up with Duke Performances to commemorate their 20th anniversary with a series of summer concerts.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with two musicians with the Music Maker Relief Foundation: Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen and Big Ron Hunter. Cohen was a fixture in the New Orleans blues scene until Hurricane Katrina displaced her.

Hunter, a Winston-Salem native, was mentored by country blues legend Guitar Gabriel. Both artists perform this evening at 7 p.m. at Duke Gardens.

Music Maker Relief FoundationBig Ron HunterPat 'Mother Blues' CohenGuitar GabrielDuke GardensDuke Performances
Phoebe Judge
Phoebe Judge is an award-winning journalist whose work has been featured on a numerous national radio programs. She regularly conducts interviews and anchors WUNC's broadcast of Here & Now. Previously, Phoebe served as producer, reporter and guest host for the nationally distributed public radio program The Story. Earlier in her career, Phoebe reported from the gulf coast of Mississippi. She covered the BP oil spill and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio. Phoebe's work has won multiple Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards. Phoebe was born and raised in Chicago and is graduate of Bennington College and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
