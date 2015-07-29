Preserving The Musical Traditions Of The South

The Music Maker Relief Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping true pioneers and forgotten heroes of the blues gain recognition as well as meet their day-to-day needs.

The foundation teamed up with Duke Performances to commemorate their 20th anniversary with a series of summer concerts.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with two musicians with the Music Maker Relief Foundation: Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen and Big Ron Hunter. Cohen was a fixture in the New Orleans blues scene until Hurricane Katrina displaced her.

Hunter, a Winston-Salem native, was mentored by country blues legend Guitar Gabriel. Both artists perform this evening at 7 p.m. at Duke Gardens.