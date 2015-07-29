Bringing The World Home To You

Old-School Meets 'New Cool' In The Clothesline Muse

1 of 3
Nnenna Freelon stars in 'The Clothesline Muse'
Chris Charles
2 of 3
Nnenna Freelon is a six-time Grammy nominated jazz vocalist.
Chris Charles
3 of 3
'The Clothesline Muse' explores the history and culture of the clothesline.
JAG Entertainment

Clotheslines were once a part of everyday life for most American families. Women would often gather at community clotheslines, and neighbors in high rise buildings chatted over shared clotheslines hanging between their apartments. 

The new multimedia theatrical production “The Clothesline Muse” explores the history and culture of the clothesline, and looks at what it can tell us about changing community structure and relationships.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks to actors Nnenna Freelon, a Grammy nominated jazz vocalist who performs the role of Grandma Blu, and Maya Freelon Asante, a visual artist and daughter of Nnenna.

New York-based rap artist Enongo Lumumba-Kasongo (SAMMUS) also joins the conversation.

To view their Indiegogo page, click here

Phoebe Judge
Phoebe Judge is an award-winning journalist whose work has been featured on a numerous national radio programs. She regularly conducts interviews and anchors WUNC's broadcast of Here & Now. Previously, Phoebe served as producer, reporter and guest host for the nationally distributed public radio program The Story. Earlier in her career, Phoebe reported from the gulf coast of Mississippi. She covered the BP oil spill and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio. Phoebe's work has won multiple Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards. Phoebe was born and raised in Chicago and is graduate of Bennington College and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
