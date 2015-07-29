Old-School Meets 'New Cool' In The Clothesline Muse

Clotheslines were once a part of everyday life for most American families. Women would often gather at community clotheslines, and neighbors in high rise buildings chatted over shared clotheslines hanging between their apartments.

The new multimedia theatrical production “The Clothesline Muse” explores the history and culture of the clothesline, and looks at what it can tell us about changing community structure and relationships.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks to actors Nnenna Freelon, a Grammy nominated jazz vocalist who performs the role of Grandma Blu, and Maya Freelon Asante, a visual artist and daughter of Nnenna.

New York-based rap artist Enongo Lumumba-Kasongo (SAMMUS) also joins the conversation.

To view their Indiegogo page, click here.