A Thinking Man's Comedian, Stewart Huff

Stewart Huff brings a different perspective and insight to stand up comedy. He uses philosophical and historical themes in his comedy, and that is on purpose.

He says his main goal is not to make you laugh, but to make you think. But don't worry, he will slide in a few jokes. Stewart is also a writer for Adult Swim and won "Best of the Fest" at the Aspen Comedy Festival.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Stewart Huff about his comedic themes and the long pauses they often induce.

He will perform at DSI Comedy Theater Friday at 7 p.m.

Watch some of Stewart's stand up in the bit below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HXdcT5beXI