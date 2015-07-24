Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

A Thinking Man's Comedian, Stewart Huff

Image of Stewart Huff
Jonathan Baldizon
/

Stewart Huff brings a different perspective and insight to stand up comedy. He uses philosophical and historical themes in his comedy, and that is on purpose.

He says his main goal is not to make you laugh, but to make you think. But don't worry, he will slide in a few jokes. Stewart is also a writer for Adult Swim and won "Best of the Fest" at the Aspen Comedy Festival.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Stewart Huff about his comedic themes and the long pauses they often induce.

He will perform at DSI Comedy Theater Friday at 7 p.m

Watch some of Stewart's stand up in the bit below: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HXdcT5beXI

Tags

The State of ThingsStewart HuffComedianThe State of ThingsDSI Comedy Theater
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio