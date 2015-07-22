Bringing The World Home To You

Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

I, Destini

Nicholas Pilarski and Destini Riley (left) are working on a documentary to show what it's like having a family member in prison.
Nicholas Pilarski
I, Destini featuring Destini Riley (standing) premieres July 28 at the Hayti Heritage Center.
Nicholas Pilarski
As this documentary is told from Destini's perspective, it's also animated to take advantage of her artistic skills.
Destini Riley, Sarah Bassett and Nicholas Pilarski
A sketched image of Durham in I, Destini.
Destini Riley, Sarah Bassett and Nicholas Pilarski

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics there are approximately 2.3 million people in prisons or local jails in the United States. And many of those individuals have family members living life on the outside who experience their own set of challenges.

Destini Riley is a 15-year-old Durham-based artist who knows about this first hand; her older brother Carlos Riley Jr. is serving a 10-year federal prison sentence. She recently collaborated with documentarian Nicholas Pilarski on a film that shows her point of view. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Destini Riley and Nicholas Pilarski about the new film “I, Destini” that premieres at Durham’s Hayti Heritage Center next Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m.

Watch a trailer of the video below.

Watch a trailer of the video below.

 
 
 

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsI DestiniDestini RileyNicholas PilarskiHayti Heritage CenterPrison
