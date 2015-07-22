According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics there are approximately 2.3 million people in prisons or local jails in the United States. And many of those individuals have family members living life on the outside who experience their own set of challenges.

Destini Riley is a 15-year-old Durham-based artist who knows about this first hand; her older brother Carlos Riley Jr. is serving a 10-year federal prison sentence. She recently collaborated with documentarian Nicholas Pilarski on a film that shows her point of view.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Destini Riley and Nicholas Pilarski about the new film “I, Destini” that premieres at Durham’s Hayti Heritage Center next Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m.

Watch a trailer of the video below.

https://vimeo.com/133660147","_id":"00000177-6ee6-df44-a377-6ff726330000","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}"> https://vimeo.com/133660147 ?ref=fb-share" style="color: rgb(17, 85, 204); font-family: Tahoma; font-size: 13.3333330154419px; line-height: normal;" target="_blank"> https://vimeo.com/133660147 ","_id":"00000177-6ee6-df44-a377-6ff726330000","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}"> https://vimeo.com/133660147 ?







