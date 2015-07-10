Ask most cinephiles about the greatest movie directors and producers ever, and Alfred Hitchcock's name will come up.

Hitchcock was the "Master of Suspense," unlocking the suspenseful storytelling method for the screen. He toyed with camera movement and shot framing. He is simply one of the most influential cinematographers of all-time.

Now we want to hear from you. What's your favorite Hitchcock movie? Hitchcock hypnotizes the viewer with camera effects in "Vertigo." The American Film Institute ranked "Psycho" as one of the top 20 movies ever. "North by Northwest" starring Cary Grant is another classic showing off Hitchcock's brilliance. Then there's the avian apocalypse in "The Birds." Whatever your favorite is, let us know in the form below.