Buncombe County Pays For Wrongful Convictions

Robert Wilcoxson served 11 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit, and now he’s going to be compensated for the wrongful conviction.

Wilcoxson and four other men were convicted for the murder of Walter Bowman, who was shot to death in 2000. But in 2011, the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission exonerated Wilcoxson, and yesterday Wilcoxson and his lawyer reached a settlement with county and defense attorneys.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Asheville Citizen-Times reporter Tonya Maxwell about the settlement and the blunders during the original investigation of Walter Bowman’s murder. They also discuss what’s next for the other convicted men.