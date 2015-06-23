NC Woman Works On Malaysian Temple Chariot

Raleigh metalsmith and enameller Sydney Scherr traveled to Malaysia in 2009 to build the jewelry design program at Raffles College of Higher Education. Through a chance meeting with a fellow metalsmith, Scherr began to document the building of a 22-foot tall Hindu temple chariot.

The work consists of 1,760 pounds of silver and many embellishments. The temple travels throughout communities. Scherr is the first female ever permitted to participate in the construction of such a temple.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Scherr about the experience. She speaks on Wednesday, June 24 at North Carolina State University’s McKimmon Center as a presentation of the Gregg Museum of Art & Design.