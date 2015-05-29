The North Carolina General Assembly gets a veto from Governor McCrory on their measure to exempt some magistrates from performing marriages. And the Patriot Act is set to expire this weekend.

Will Congress act to renew it? A federal court also blocked President Obama's policy on undocumented immigrants. What does it mean for immigration reform? And the field of Republican presidential hopefuls continues to expand.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the latest on these political stories and more.