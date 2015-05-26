After Snowden: The Role Of The Press In National Security

In 2013, former National Security Agency employee Edward Snowden released classified documents. His action prompted outrage; supporters hailed him as a hero while opponents called him a traitor and a criminal. A new book, After Snowden: Privacy, Secrecy and Security in the Information Age , (St. Martin’s Press/2015) examines the national security landscape in the two years since Snowden’s actions.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Hodding Carter, author of a chapter entitled “The Press” about the media’s role in the post-Snowden era. An excerpt was posted on Salon.com.