The Study Of Life - Meet Rob Dunn

Biologist, writer and professor Rob Dunn was not always going to be a scientist, but he was probably born to be one.

Growing up in rural Michigan, Dunn captured every critter he could catch. He took them down into his basement to study them and to try to learn everything that possible about the creatures. When Dunn started college, he thought a more conventional career was probably a better fit until he stumbled into a biology hall and felt at home. The glass containers with egg shells, plants and animals made him aware that curious people had a place in the professional world.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dunn about science and Dunn's newest book, The Man Who Touched His Own Heart (Little, Brown & Co/2015) about the gory and memorizing story behind the study of the human heart.