Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Study Of Life - Meet Rob Dunn

The Man Who Touched His Own Heart, is a history of science and medical efforts to understand the heart.
Little, Brown & Co/2015
/
The Man Who Touched His Own Heart, is a history of science and medical efforts to understand the heart.
Photo of Rob Dunn
Credit robrdunn.com/
/
robrdunn.com/
Robert Dunn is a biologist, writer and professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at North Carolina State University.

Biologist, writer and professor Rob Dunn was not always going to be a scientist, but he was probably born to be one. 

Growing up in rural Michigan, Dunn captured every critter he could catch. He took them down into his basement to study them and to try to learn everything that possible about the creatures. When Dunn started college, he thought a more conventional career was probably a better fit until he stumbled into a biology hall and felt at home. The glass containers with egg shells, plants and animals made him aware that curious people had a place in the professional world.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dunn about science and Dunn's newest book, The Man Who Touched His Own Heart (Little, Brown & Co/2015) about the gory and memorizing story behind the study of the human heart. 

Tags

The State of ThingsRob DunnScienceBiologyAntsBearsCosta RicaNC State UniversityNorth Carolina Museum of Natural SciencesThe State of ThingsSOT Meet Series
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio