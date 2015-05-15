Movies On The Radio: What Is Your Favorite Sci-Fi Movie?

The science fiction genre contains some of the most successful movies in cinema history. Avatar grossed more than $2.7 billion, making it the single highest-grossing film of all time. The Star Wars series, which releases its 7th title later this year, is the 5th highest-grossing film series. The Transformers series also crack the top 10 highest-grossing series.

The sci-fi genre centers on themes of advanced technology and the unknown future. Optimus Prime, R2-D2 and Chewy might not be real, but they are some of the most beloved characters in cinema.

For the next Movies On The Radio conversation, we want your input. What is your favorite sci-fi film? Was Minority Report and the glimpse into future technology? Or perhaps you wanted to be Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man and try on the suit. Maybe it was Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games series that you love so much. Let us know using the form below!