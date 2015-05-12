Movies On The Radio: Funniest Scenes In Cinema

From silent film to slapstick comedy, humor has been a staple of the silver screen since the dawn of modern cinema. Listeners share their favorite funny scenes from a wide range of movies from “Young Frankenstein” to “Airplane." Host Frank Stasio talks with North Carolina Museum of Art film curator Laura Boyes and North Carolina State University film professor Marsha Gordon about the funniest moments in film.

Marsha hosts a screening of A Fuller Life, a documentary about Samuel Fuller, an American writer, fighter and filmmaker, on Thursday May 21 at the Colony Theater in Raleigh. Details here.