The State of Things

Pottery In North Carolina

Potter Ben Owen, III, in his element.
Ben Owen Pottery
Pottery by Ben Owen, III
Ben Owen Pottery
Ben Owen, III
Ben Owen Pottery
Pottery by Ben Owen, III
Ben Owen Pottery
Potter Ben Owen, III, in his element.
Ben Owen Pottery
Pottery by Ben Owen, III
Ben Owen Pottery

Pottery is one of the signature art forms of the Tar Heel State.

From the mountains to the coast, the unique clays of the Carolinas give potters creative materials to create exceptional work. 

Dig It! The Secrets of Soil, a new exhibition at the Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, highlights the materials of pottery through the work of Seagrove potter Ben Owen III.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the materials and methods of North Carolina pottery with Owen; Mark Hewitt, president of the North Carolina Pottery Center; and Steve Blankenbeker, ceramics engineer with Taylor Clay Products.

Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
