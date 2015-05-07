Pottery In North Carolina

Pottery is one of the signature art forms of the Tar Heel State.

From the mountains to the coast, the unique clays of the Carolinas give potters creative materials to create exceptional work.

Dig It! The Secrets of Soil, a new exhibition at the Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, highlights the materials of pottery through the work of Seagrove potter Ben Owen III.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the materials and methods of North Carolina pottery with Owen; Mark Hewitt, president of the North Carolina Pottery Center; and Steve Blankenbeker, ceramics engineer with Taylor Clay Products.