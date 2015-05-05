Rise of the Rest: Entrepreneurship In North Carolina

Nearly two-thirds of the nation's venture capital goes to three states: New York, Massachusetts and California.

But innovative ideas are not limited to these areas. Start-ups across the country are developing new solutions and a competition called Rise of the Rest seeks to reward these entrepreneurs. Local businesses compete for $100,000 today at the Carolina Theater in Durham at 3 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio talks with venture capitalist, AOL co-founder and Rise of the Rest leader Steve Case.