Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Domestic Garden

John Hoppenthaler's new book of poems is an exploration of age and marriage.
Annie Hogan
/
Carnegie Mellon University Press

When John Hoppenthaler wrote his newest book of poetry, Domestic Garden (Carnegie Mellon University Press/2015), he was experiencing change in his personal life.

The poet and professor at East Carolina University married just before turning 50 years old, and he also became a stepfather. At the same time, his mother’s health was declining. 

The transitions became the backbone of his intimate and vulnerable poetry.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Hoppenthaler about his life, work and poetry.

He speaks at several upcoming events including: 

May 2: Asheville Wordfest (with Jessica Jacobs and Greg Brown) at Asheville Campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University at 11:00 AM.

May 9: Writers of the Triad Tate Street Reading Series (with Grace Ocasio) at Tate Street Coffee House in Greensboro at 7:00 PM.

May 13: The Regulator Bookshop in Durham (with Noel Crook)  at 7:00 PM . 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJohn HoppenthalerDomestic GardensBooksPoetryNC WritersEast Carolina UniversityAgingMarriageWordfest
Stay Connected
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio