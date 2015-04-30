When John Hoppenthaler wrote his newest book of poetry, Domestic Garden (Carnegie Mellon University Press/2015), he was experiencing change in his personal life.

The poet and professor at East Carolina University married just before turning 50 years old, and he also became a stepfather. At the same time, his mother’s health was declining.

The transitions became the backbone of his intimate and vulnerable poetry.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Hoppenthaler about his life, work and poetry.

He speaks at several upcoming events including:

May 2: Asheville Wordfest (with Jessica Jacobs and Greg Brown) at Asheville Campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University at 11:00 AM.

May 9: Writers of the Triad Tate Street Reading Series (with Grace Ocasio) at Tate Street Coffee House in Greensboro at 7:00 PM.

May 13: The Regulator Bookshop in Durham (with Noel Crook) at 7:00 PM .