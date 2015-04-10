Echo Courts is a five-member surf-rock band out of Greensboro, North Carolina.

Their second EP, "Ice Cream Social," will have you reaching for your beach towel. But their melancholy lyrics are a contrast to their dreamy, summery sound. The band is playing at Phuzz Phest, a three-day music festival in Winston-Salem next weekend that features more than 60 national and local acts.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kelly Fahey and Jacob Darden on guitar and vocals; Chris Powers on bass; Zack Koontz on drums and vocals; and Luc Swift on guitar and tambourine. Plus we get a sneak peak of their upcoming album.

Listen to the first track of their latest EP.