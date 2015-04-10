Bringing The World Home To You

Echo Courts

Echo Courts plays in Winston-Salem at Phuzz Phest, April 17-19.
Echo Courts
/

Echo Courts is a five-member surf-rock band out of Greensboro, North Carolina. 

Their second EP, "Ice Cream Social," will have you reaching for your beach towel. But their melancholy lyrics are a contrast to their dreamy, summery sound. The band is playing at Phuzz Phest, a three-day music festival in Winston-Salem next weekend that features more than 60 national and local acts.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kelly Fahey and Jacob Darden on guitar and vocals; Chris Powers on bass; Zack Koontz on drums and vocals; and Luc Swift on guitar and tambourine. Plus we get a sneak peak of their upcoming album.

Listen to the first track of their latest EP.

The State of Things NC Musician Echo Courts Kelly Fahey Jacob Darden Zack Koontz Chris Powers Luc Swift Greensboro Rock Pop Surf-Rock Psych-Pop Phuzz Phest
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio
