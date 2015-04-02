Movies On The Radio: Teen Movies

The movie Boyhood took home multiple awards this year. The film made a big splash because it was filmed over 12 years. But the theme is one that has dominated the silver screen for decades: adolescence. From the brooding Jim Stark in Rebel Without A Cause to a frustrated Carmen in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, the trials and tribulations of youth create vibrant material for Hollywood. Host Frank Stasio talks with film experts Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, and Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and they listen to listener favorites.