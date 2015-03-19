Movies On The Radio: What's Your Favorite Teenage Movie Moment?

The film Boyhood was a box office hit this year. Director Richard Linklater and his team shot the film over 12 years, a feat that impressed moviegoers and critics alike. Boyhood was nominated for six Academy Awards, and Patricia Arquette, who plays the mother, took best supporting actress.

But even though the film is novel in its lengthy production, at Boyhood's core is a story told time and again throughout the history of cinema: adolescence.

For the next Movies On The Radio, we want you to share your favorite teenage film or teen moment in film. Which struggling young characters captured your own youthful angst? Was it a brooding James Dean as Jim Stark in Rebel Without A Cause? Or a frustrated America Ferrara as Carmen in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants? Let us know using the form below!