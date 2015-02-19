Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Dynamic R. Buckminster Fuller

Buckminster Fuller
Fuller in the geodesic dome.
Fuller in Ruse of Medusa by HLA.
David Novak as Bucky Fuller.

  R. Buckminster Fuller was a renowned 20th century inventor and visionary. But the designer, architect, artist, scientist, and teacher was never a specialist in any particular field.

Instead, he hoped to accomplish as much as humanly possible while on earth, so he explored a variety of fields. Among his accomplishments are creation of the geodesic dome and the spaceship earth theory.

A one-man play about Fuller's life, R. Buckminster Fuller: The History (and Mystery) of the Universe will be performed at Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with actor/storyteller David Novak.

