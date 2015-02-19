The Dynamic R. Buckminster Fuller

R. Buckminster Fuller was a renowned 20th century inventor and visionary. But the designer, architect, artist, scientist, and teacher was never a specialist in any particular field.

Instead, he hoped to accomplish as much as humanly possible while on earth, so he explored a variety of fields. Among his accomplishments are creation of the geodesic dome and the spaceship earth theory.

A one-man play about Fuller's life, R. Buckminster Fuller: The History (and Mystery) of the Universe will be performed at Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio talks with actor/storyteller David Novak.