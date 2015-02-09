Veteran, Storyteller And Teacher Ray Christian

Ray Christian is a born storyteller. Growing up, he read to his illiterate parents. He sought escape from an impoverished childhood in Richmond, Virginia by joining the military. In his two decades in the Army, he served in combat zones and jumped from planes as a paratrooper with the 82 nd Airborne. Today he weaves tales of those experiences into narratives that he shares on stage and he highlights the stories of others as a history instructor at Appalachian State University. Host Frank Stasio talks with Ray Christian about his life and stories.