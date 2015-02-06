Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Music Giant Ralph Peer

Ralph Peer Book
Chicago Review Press
/

  Talent scout, engineer and producer Ralph Peer is known for launching the careers of some of country music’s biggest stars like the Carter family and Jimmy Rodgers. But Peer’s influence spanned far beyond these groups. He was instrumental in bringing roots, country, jazz, latin and blues music to new audiences across the globe. A new biography,Ralph Peer and The Making of Popular Roots Music explores Peer’s vast career and influence. Host Frank Stasio talks with author and music journalist Barry Mazor. He also speaks with Dom Flemons, formerly with the Carolina Chocolate Drops, and Flemons performs in studio. Mazor and Flemons will present a conversation and concert at 6 p.m. at the UNC Wilson Special Collections Library as part of a program sponsored by the Southern Folklife Center.

