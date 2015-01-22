Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Looking At Appalachia

1 of 5
Ronald Sowder cuts Tom Fitzsimmons hair in Hinton, Summers County, West Virginia.
Ryan Stone
2 of 5
Berea, Madison County, Kentucky
Meg Wilson
3 of 5
Radio personality Tommy Jett sets out for the Tennessee Radio Personality Hall of Fame dinner from his home in Flintstone, Walker County, Georgia.
Maura Friedman
4 of 5
Rachel Hartzler, 7, takes a minute in between sessions of playing tag behind the Sugar Tree Country Store during the Highland Maple Festival in McDowell, Highland County, Virginia.
Katie Currid
5 of 5
Sandy Hook, Washington County, Maryland
Kristian Thacker

Fifty years ago, President Lyndon B. Johnson declared war on poverty. The images of the Appalachia region from that period created stereotypes of its people and land for the rest of the country.

Map of Appalachia
Credit http://www.arc.gov/images/appregion/AppalachianRegionCountiesMap.pdf
/
Map of Appalachia

Some of the images will be on display at the inaugural Looking at Appalachia exhibition at the Spartanburg County Public Library in May 2015. The project is receiving submissions for 2015. Details found here

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAppalachiaPhotographyJoy SalyersRoger MayTom Rankin
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee