Fifty years ago, President Lyndon B. Johnson declared war on poverty. The images of the Appalachia region from that period created stereotypes of its people and land for the rest of the country.

Credit http://www.arc.gov/images/appregion/AppalachianRegionCountiesMap.pdf / Map of Appalachia

Some of the images will be on display at the inaugural Looking at Appalachia exhibition at the Spartanburg County Public Library in May 2015. The project is receiving submissions for 2015. Details found here.