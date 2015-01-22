Looking At Appalachia
Ronald Sowder cuts Tom Fitzsimmons hair in Hinton, Summers County, West Virginia.
Ryan Stone
Berea, Madison County, Kentucky
Meg Wilson
Radio personality Tommy Jett sets out for the Tennessee Radio Personality Hall of Fame dinner from his home in Flintstone, Walker County, Georgia.
Maura Friedman
Rachel Hartzler, 7, takes a minute in between sessions of playing tag behind the Sugar Tree Country Store during the Highland Maple Festival in McDowell, Highland County, Virginia.
Katie Currid
Sandy Hook, Washington County, Maryland
Kristian Thacker
Fifty years ago, President Lyndon B. Johnson declared war on poverty. The images of the Appalachia region from that period created stereotypes of its people and land for the rest of the country.
Some of the images will be on display at the inaugural Looking at Appalachia exhibition at the Spartanburg County Public Library in May 2015. The project is receiving submissions for 2015. Details found here.