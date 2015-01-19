Reflections on The Integration of Duke University

This is a rebroadcast of a show that aired on January 22, 2013 on the 50th anniversary of the integration of Duke University.

Duke University celebrated 50 years of black students in January 2013, with an address by U.S. Senator William "Mo" Cowan. The Massachusetts Democrat is a 1991 Duke graduate and in 2013, he was one of two African-Americans in the U.S. Senate.

Duke's first black undergraduate students and those who first integrated the graduate and professional schools will also be honored during Saturday's event.

Host Frank Stasio spoke with several generations of black students at Duke on the 50th anniversary.