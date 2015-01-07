Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Bishop's Wife

The cover of Mette Ivie Harrison's The Bishop's Wife.
Mette Ivie Harrison
Linda Wallheim is a stay-at-home wife who is married to quite possibly the most influential man in her Mormon community of Draper, Utah. 

She is part of the community's support group, she bakes goods for folks in troubled times and she provides a listening ear to those in need. But suddenly several crises in her community have Linda asking questions of the folks she once trusted. Wallheim’s experience is the plot of the latest novel by author Mette Ivie Harrison

Host Frank Stasio talks with Harrison about A Bishop's Wife (SOHO Crime/2014) and women in the Mormon faith.

Mette Ivie Harrison
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
