The Bishop's Wife

Linda Wallheim is a stay-at-home wife who is married to quite possibly the most influential man in her Mormon community of Draper, Utah.

She is part of the community's support group, she bakes goods for folks in troubled times and she provides a listening ear to those in need. But suddenly several crises in her community have Linda asking questions of the folks she once trusted. Wallheim’s experience is the plot of the latest novel by author Mette Ivie Harrison.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Harrison about A Bishop's Wife (SOHO Crime/2014) and women in the Mormon faith.