Movies on the Radio: Filmed in North Carolina

The original poster for Dirty Dancing, one of the many successful movies filmed in North Carolina.
A photo of the car Tom Cruise's character drives in Days of Thunder.
From The Last of the Mohicans to Dirty Dancing and Days of Thunder, movies made in North Carolina have gone on to great box office success. 

The state’s sandy beaches and majestic mountains are just part of the reason it has become one of the premier places to film movies. But cuts to film incentives could change the way the industry looks in North Carolina. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about your favorite movies filmed in the Tarheel State.

The Hunger Games movie was destined to be a box office success after the tremendous success of the book series. North Carolina was the perfect place to film the young tributes' fight for their lives thanks to our tall, beautiful trees featured in this scene. 

Stock car racing in the United States has its origins in bootlegging during Prohibition when drivers ran bootleg whiskey made primarily in the Appalachian region of the United States. So, it was fitting that ESPN came to North Carolina to film 3: The Dale Earnhardt Story. 

There probably aren't many movies that have brought more attention to North Carolina than Bull Durham, a movie following an aging ball player as he crosses paths with a young hot shot in minors. 

Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
