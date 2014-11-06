Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Theologian's Change Of Heart On Same Sex Marriage

Book by Mark Achteimeier. WJK Press/2014
WJK Press
/

  

Theologian and pastor Mark Achtemeier led the movement to prohibit gays and lesbians from becoming ordained in the Presbyterian church in the 1990s. His opposition to homosexuality was firmly rooted in his Christian faith and his interpretation of Biblical teachings. He succeeded and the Church banned the gay ordination in 1997. Just a few years later, he developed a friendship with a gay man in a committed relationship and Achtemeier began to question his beliefs. After reexamining the scriptures, he concluded there is a Biblical basis for supporting same sex couples. Now he leads the movement for inclusion in the Presbyterian Church.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Mark Achtemeier, theologian, pastor and author of The Bible’s Yes to Same-Sex Marriage (WJK Press/2014).

He speaks at two events this weekend  at the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant at 501 S. Mendenhall Street, Greensboro, NC: On Friday at 7pm, the conversation will focus on “The Bible and Same Sex Marriage.” Saturday 's event at 10am will focus on “Marriage and the Church’s Witness to Society.”  Both sessions are free of charge.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsGay Marriage
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
