Theologian's Change Of Heart On Same Sex Marriage

Theologian and pastor Mark Achtemeier led the movement to prohibit gays and lesbians from becoming ordained in the Presbyterian church in the 1990s. His opposition to homosexuality was firmly rooted in his Christian faith and his interpretation of Biblical teachings. He succeeded and the Church banned the gay ordination in 1997. Just a few years later, he developed a friendship with a gay man in a committed relationship and Achtemeier began to question his beliefs. After r eexamining the scriptures, he concluded there is a Biblical basis for supporting same sex couples. Now he leads the movement for inclusion in the Presbyterian Church.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Mark Achtemeier, theologian, pastor and author of The Bible’s Yes to Same-Sex Marriage (WJK Press/2014).

He speaks at two events this weekend at the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant at 501 S. Mendenhall Street, Greensboro, NC: On Friday at 7pm, the conversation will focus on “The Bible and Same Sex Marriage.” Saturday 's event at 10am will focus on “Marriage and the Church’s Witness to Society.” Both sessions are free of charge.