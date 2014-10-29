As a reporter, columnist, mother, coveted commencement speaker, and novelist, Pulitzer Prize winner and New York Times Bestselling author Anna Quindlen has never been afraid of redefining herself.

Starting as a reporter at The New York Post in 1974, she moved to The New York Times in 1977 where she switched to writing columns and soon became the paper's third female in history to pen a regular column. In 1992, she won the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary for her column Public and Private.

Though Quindlen had a celebrated career as a columnist, her life-long dream was to become a novelist. So, two years after her Pulitzer prize, Quindlen left The New York Times to focus on writing fiction full-time.

Still Life with Bread Crumbs, her seventh fiction novel, is about an aging photographer, Rebecca Winters, that struggles with her own identity after the fame and royalty checks from her most acclaimed photograph begin to dry up. In order to save money, she sub-lets her beloved apartment overlooking Central Park, rents a remote cabin in the woods, and sets out to find a new identity and source of inspiration for her photography.

Anna Quindlen will be reading from Still Life with Bread Crumbs at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on November 5th at 7:30PM and at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill on November 6th at 7:00PM.