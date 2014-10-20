Learn About Fracking From Expert Panel

Fracking- the process of extracting natural gas from deep below the Earth’s surface- is one of the most hotly debated but least understood practices. As the state’s politicians weigh the pros and cons of introducing fracking to the North Carolina, experts present their findings. What are the environmental, economic and political factors surrounding this controversial topic?

You are invited to a forum exploring the complexities of fracking with an expert panel this Thursday, October 23 at the Full Frame Theater in Durham. The event will be moderated by WUNC’s The State of Things host, Frank Stasio, and will feature guests from a diverse range of perspectives.

The forum is produced by North Carolina Public Radio WUNC in conjunction with Leadership Triangle. The objective of Leadership Triangle Forum program is to further the conversation around the current issues related to the social, economic and environmental future of the Triangle Region of North Carolina.

The event is free and open to the public and will begin at 6:30pm. The forum will be recorded for possible broadcast on North Carolina Public Radio. Register here.