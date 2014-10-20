Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Learn About Fracking From Expert Panel

Logo

  Fracking- the process of extracting natural gas from deep below the Earth’s surface- is one of the most hotly debated but least understood practices.  As the state’s politicians weigh the pros and cons of introducing fracking to the North Carolina, experts present their findings. What are the environmental, economic and political factors surrounding this controversial topic?  

You are invited to a forum exploring the complexities of fracking with an expert panel this Thursday, October 23 at the Full Frame Theater in Durham. The event will be moderated by WUNC’s The State of Things host, Frank Stasio, and will feature guests from a diverse range of perspectives.

The forum is produced by North Carolina Public Radio WUNC in conjunction with Leadership Triangle. The objective of Leadership Triangle Forum program is to further the conversation around the current issues related to the social, economic and environmental future of the Triangle Region of North Carolina.

The event is free and open to the public and will begin at 6:30pm. The forum will be recorded for possible broadcast on North Carolina Public Radio. Register here.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee