Voter Registration Confusion Prompts Investigation

The State Board of Elections is investigating voter registration forms mailed to North Carolina residents by the political action group Americans for Prosperity.

The mailers contained inaccurate information about voter registration and some were addressed to children, family pets and deceased individuals. Americans for Prosperity, a conservative advocacy organization, has apologized for any confusion, but others contend the mailers were intended to misinform voters. North Carolina Democratic Party executive director, Casey Mann, filed a complaint alleging that the mailings discourage voters from registering.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WRAL's Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie about the complaint and the Board's response.

