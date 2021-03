Credit Thistleradio.com / Fiona Ritchie

For more than three decades, Fiona Ritchie has taken public radio audiences on a weekly journey through the world of Celtic music.

The Scottish-born host of NPR’s Thistle & Shamrock, began her radio career in North Carolina at WFAE in Charlotte. She recently collaborated with Doug Orr, president emeritus of Warren Wilson College, on a new book: Wayfaring Strangers: The Musical Voyage from Scotland and Ulster to Appalachia (UNC Press/2014)

The book and accompanying CD document the evolution of Celtic melodies from Scotland to Appalachia. Host Frank Stasio talks with Ritchie about her life and career.

Fiona Ritchie hosts Thistle & Shamrock on Sundays at 7pm on WUNC. Ritchie and Orr will appear at the following readings in North Carolina:

Wednesday, October 1 at 7:00 PM

At Motorco with Regulator Bookshop

Durham, NC

Thursday, October 2 at 6:30 PM

At McIntyre's Books-Fearrington Barn

Pittsboro, NC

Friday, October 3 at 6:30 PM

At Flyleaf Books

Chapel Hill, NC

Saturday, October 4 at 3:00 PM

Quail Ridge Books

Raleigh, NC

Saturday, November 15 at 4:00 PM

Warren Wilson Friends of the Library

Asheville, NC

Sunday, November 16 at 6:00 PM

Malaprop’s Bookstore

Asheville, NC