Movies On The Radio: Musicals

Since the transition from silent films in the 1920s, the musical has been a staple of the movie industry. Some of the cinema’s biggest hits include song and dance.



From Singing in the Rain to Grease , host Frank Stasio looks at musicals at the movies with North Carolina University film professor Marsha Gordon and North Carolina Museum of Art film curator Laura Boyes.



He also speaks with North Carolina symphony conductor Grant Llewellyn about their performance of W est Side Story in conjunction with a film screening Friday and Saturday at Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh.



