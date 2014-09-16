Matisse And His Muses

French artist Henri Matisse was known for his use of color and his fluid and original draftsmanship.

The figures in his paintings have been featured around the world in the most prestigious museums. Now, an installation of prints focusing on his favorite subject - the female form - will be featured at the Weatherspoon Art Museum.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the exhibition organizer and museum curator Elaine D. Gustafson and Guilford College Art historian Kathryn Shield about Matisse and his works.