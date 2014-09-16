Bringing The World Home To You

Matisse And His Muses

Liseuse Au Bouquet De Roses (Woman Reading with a Bouquet of Roses) - Henri Matisse
Jeune FilleAu Col D'Organdi (Young Woman With Organdy Collar) - Henri Matisse
Les Trios Modeles (The Three Models) - Henri Matisse
French artist Henri Matisse was known for his use of color and his fluid and original draftsmanship. 

The figures in his paintings have been featured around the world in the most prestigious museums. Now, an installation of prints focusing on his favorite subject - the female form - will be featured at the Weatherspoon Art Museum.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the exhibition organizer and museum curator Elaine D. Gustafson and Guilford College Art historian Kathryn Shield about Matisse and his works.

Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
