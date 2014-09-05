DNA Evidence Frees Brothers After 31 Years In Prison
Geraldine Brown laughs and her brother Henry McCollum, left, wipes away tears as he and his brother Leon Brown, right, stand in her front yard in Fayetteville on Wednesday.
Henry McCollum embraces family and smiles.
Leon Brown and Henry McCollum embrace in front of family home after their release.
In 1983, Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were convicted of the murder and rape of an 11-year-old girl in Robeson County.
This week, a judge reviewed DNA evidence that cleared both men of the crime. After 31 years of refuting their signed confessions, McCollum and Brown are free. Host Frank Stasio talks with News and Observer investigative reporter Joseph Neff about the details of the men's convictions and newfound freedom.