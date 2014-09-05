DNA Evidence Frees Brothers After 31 Years In Prison

In 1983, Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were convicted of the murder and rape of an 11-year-old girl in Robeson County.

This week, a judge reviewed DNA evidence that cleared both men of the crime. After 31 years of refuting their signed confessions, McCollum and Brown are free. Host Frank Stasio talks with News and Observer investigative reporter Joseph Neff about the details of the men's convictions and newfound freedom.