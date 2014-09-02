Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

City Council Decisions On Durham Police Department

The Durham City Council is expected to take up policy recommendations about the city’s police department tonight. The meeting comes after months of consideration of recommendations from community organizations who allege racial discrimination by law enforcement.The department says such allegations are unfounded.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC reporter Jorge Valencia; Durham city council member Steve Schewel; Durham mayor pro tem Cora Cole-McFadden; Southern Coalition for Social Justice attorney Daryl Atkinson; and Reverend Mark-Anthony Middleton of the Abundant Hope Christian Church, a congregation of the Durham CAN organization.

